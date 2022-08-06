D.C. police identify L.A. 29-year-old as third victim of lightning strike

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. police have identified the third person killed by a Thursday lightning strike near the White House as Brooks A. Lambertson, 29, a Los Angeles bank employee who was in the nation’s capital on business. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A husband and wife from Wisconsin, who were visiting the District to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, were also killed, police have previously said. A fourth person was critically injured when the strike hit just before 7 p.m. Thursday, in a grove of trees in Lafayette Square, about 100 feet from a statue of President Andrew Jackson.

Lambertson died Friday, according to police.

Police offered few other details about Lambertson or additional information about the incident Saturday. But Lambertson’s employer and family said in a statement that he was in D.C. for his job as a vice president of City National Bank managing sponsorships for the company. Lambertson, who lived in downtown L.A., previously worked in marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers, according to the release.

“Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” the statement said. “His sudden loss is devastating to all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that poured in from around the country.”

A police spokeswoman said late Saturday that the department did not have an update on the condition of the fourth victim, who had been hospitalized after the strike.

