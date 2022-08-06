AP declares Democratic Montgomery executive race too close to call

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Incumbent Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Potomac businessman David Blair remained deadlocked in a race the Associated Press deemed too close to call Saturday as two weeks of vote counting came to a close. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight State and local election officials said just a handful of ballots remained to be counted on Sunday as Elrich held a 42-vote lead in the Democratic primary rematch between the two front-runners, which is well within the margins for a recount under Maryland law.

Elrich edged out Blair by 77 votes in 2018 to secure his first term leading Maryland’s most populous county. Term-limited County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large) and Gaithersburg resident Peter James also competed in this year’s Democratic primary, which was marked by heavy spending and pointed criticism.

“It’s been a long two weeks,” Elrich said Saturday evening.

A spokesman for Blair said his campaign would decide on a recount after all ballots were counted on Sunday.

The end of Montgomery County’s tabulation concluded an unprecedented primary election cycle that drew sharp criticism over delayed results caused when a surge in mail-in voting ran up against a state law prohibiting election workers from processing mail-in ballots until two days after the election.

While most statewide races had wide enough margins to call weeks ago, local leaders waited patiently for results in Montgomery — the last county in Maryland to finish counting ballots in the July 19 primary.

The choice this year between Elrich, Blair and Riemer — whose policy platforms overlapped on many major goals — largely centered on this county and their approaches to affordable housing, development and land-use issues.

The tight contest underscores Elrich’s record as a divisive figure in Montgomery County politics — drawing faithful followers for his slow-growth approach and critics who say his strategies on housing and development are stunting the county’s ambitions.

The ultimate winner of the nomination will face Republican Reardon Sullivan in November, though this deep-blue county has not elected a Republican county executive since the 1970s.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, the race grew increasingly intense with attack ads dominating the airways, some drawing criticism from leaders and voters who said the influence was unnecessary in local races. At least two super PACs popped up to influence the race — one focused on affordable housing and driving votes away from Elrich, and another financially backed by real estate and development groups, which endorsed Blair.

Elrich was for the second election in a row heavily outfunded by Blair, a millionaire who according to the most recent campaign finance reports loaned his campaign a total of $4.8 million. Elrich raised just over $1 million through the county’s public financing program, which allows candidates to receive matching funds for donations of $250 or less from county residents.

In an interview earlier this week, Blair said he expected the race to be close and challenging an incumbent who’s been in office so long would be an uphill battle.

“I’ve been riding the roller coaster of we’re up, then we’re down,” Blair said.

Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya said earlier this week Montgomery lagged the rest of the state primarily because of the large bulk of mail-in ballots submitted. More than 115,000 people requested a mail-in ballot in Montgomery, the state’s most populous county. Baltimore County sent out more than 70,000 mail-in ballots and Prince George’s County sent out more than 63,000 ballots, according to the State Board of Elections records.

“If you look at the numbers we had the most requests in Maryland,” Zelaya said. “We also had the greatest return.”

The room of canvassers at the Montgomery College Germantown Campus cheered as they handed out the last stack of ballots Saturday afternoon. Slowly the room of workers cleared out one by one, and election officials packed up. The state’s work would continue, but theirs was through.

Two canvassers embraced.

“We’re done!”

