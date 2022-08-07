Montgomery executive race: Elrich claims victory; Blair to request recount

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Calling the results “certain” in a tight rematch with Potomac businessman David Blair, incumbent Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich declared victory late Saturday, after the Associated Press deemed the contest too close to call. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His announcement came after nearly three weeks of tallying ballots, with just over 30 left to process, elections officials said, and as Elrich held an unofficial lead of 42 votes.

“I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for County Executive,” Elrich wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank the voters. I love this county and care about our residents so very deeply. This primary has been a long journey (and certainly exciting).”

Less than 12 hours later, Blair announced in a news release that he would request a recount.

Under Maryland law, Blair has three days after elections officials certify the results to petition for a recount. The state will conduct the recount at no cost if the margin of difference between the two candidates with the most votes is 0.25% or less of the votes. Elrich was up by 0.03 percentage points when he declared victory.

Advertisement

“We’ve made a powerful statement that our community wants and deserves proactive and positive local leadership,” Blair said in a prepared statement.

The prolonged wait and tight margins echo the last clash between the two and their competing visions for the county. Elrich, an increasingly divisive figure in Montgomery politics whose approach to growth and development elicited sharp criticism this election cycle, edged Blair out by 77 votes in 2018 to secure his first term leading Maryland’s most populous county.

That race took nearly two weeks and also resulted in a recount — which changed two votes, Elrich noted in a tweet Saturday as people questioned whether the margin was decisive. While some congratulated him, others noted that even if the count holds, he was not embraced by a plurality of Democratic voters.

Advertisement

Elrich said in an interview Sunday morning that he decided to claim victory because even with 34 outstanding ballots, he would still be ahead. He acknowledged that nothing is official, but he appeared confident about the results.

“Recounts rarely change anything. The last time we had a recount, it changed two votes,” Elrich said. “I feel pretty good, but nothing is a hundred percent.”

This year, term-limited County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large) and Gaithersburg resident Peter James also competed in the closely watched Democratic primary, which was marked by heavy spending and pointed criticism among candidates eager to cast themselves as effective alternatives to Elrich.

Observers say the tight margin is a referendum on Elrich’s policies, especially on affordable housing, development and land use, issues that animated the race. While his supporters favor Elrich’s cautious, slow-growth approach, many county residents say Montgomery needs stronger leadership to attract businesses, jobs and growth.

Advertisement

Much of the county’s business community lined up behind Blair, while Elrich garnered endorsements from dozens of labor unions and groups like Pro-Choice Maryland and CASA in Action.

At least two super PACs popped up to influence the race — one focused on affordable housing and driving votes away from Elrich, and another financially backed by real estate and development groups, which endorsed Blair.

Elrich was heavily outfunded by Blair, a millionaire who according to the most recent campaign finance reports loaned his campaign $4.8 million. Elrich raised just over $1 million through the county’s public financing program, which allows candidates to receive matching funds for donations of $250 or less from county residents.

Montgomery County finished canvassing ballots on Saturday afternoon — concluding an unprecedented primary election cycle marked by mail-in voting, delayed results and a state law prohibiting election workers from processing mail-in ballots until two days after the election.

While most statewide races had wide enough margins to call weeks ago, local leaders waited patiently for results in Montgomery — the last county in Maryland to finish counting ballots in the July 19 primary.

The winner ultimately will face Republican Reardon Sullivan in the general election in November, though this deep-blue county has not elected a Republican county executive since the 1970s.

GiftOutline Gift Article