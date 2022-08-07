Five hurt after police chase ends in crash involving D.C. Circulator bus

Five people were injured — four of them juveniles — after a car being pursued by police crashed with a Circulator Bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said.
Officers initiated a pursuit, which ended in a crash in the District at Alabama Avenue and Stanton Road about 15 minutes later, according to a D.C. police spokesperson.
The bus driver and four juveniles in the car were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life threatening, according to D.C. police.
Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, and the juveniles will be arrested and charged in D.C., police said.