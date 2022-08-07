The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gunshots reported inside Tysons Corner Center; police say ‘nothing found’

August 7, 2022 at 3:29 p.m. EDT
Police stand outside a Macys department store at Tysons Corner mall in June. (Craig Hudson /For The Washington Post)

Officers are responding to a report of gunshots inside Tysons Corner Center in Virginia, police said Sunday afternoon, adding that so far “nothing” had been found.

Officers were continuing to clear the mall, Fairfax County police tweeted at 3:18 p.m.

A person fired a gun during a fight inside the shopping center in June, causing panic and closing the mall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

