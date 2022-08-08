Off-duty Arlington police officer charged with assaulting woman

Gift Article Share

An officer for the Arlington County Police Department was charged Monday with assaulting a woman and breaking her cellphone while he was off duty, police announced. William J. Hahn, 34, has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the charges and an administrative investigation by Arlington police, which hired him in June 2020. He is detained without bond, police said.

The woman, who was not identified by name, sustained serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening and has been released from the hospital, police said.

“I want to assure the community these serious criminal allegations reflect behavior that is unacceptable by any member of our agency and these actions are in direct contradiction to our role as professional law enforcement officers,” Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn said in a statement, vowing to conduct comprehensive and transparent investigations into the matter.

Hahn was taken into custody Friday and charged in Arlington County General District Court with malicious bodily injury, which is punishable by a minimum of five years and maximum of 20 years in prison, and destruction of property, according to court records. A judge has scheduled a hearing for Sept. 12.

An attorney listed in court records for Hahn did not respond to a request for comment.

The woman and Hahn knew each other, and the incidents began after they left a “nightlife establishment” and drove to another location, according to a news release from Arlington police.

Hahn broke the woman’s cellphone, then “threw the victim to the ground and physically assaulted her,” police alleged in the news release.

“Following the assault, the parties reentered the suspect’s vehicle and drove to the 2300 block of Columbia Pike,” police said. “While inside the residential building’s parking garage, a second verbal dispute occurred, during which the suspect struck the victim in the face.”

The pair was waiting for the elevator when another person noticed the woman’s injuries and called the police. A spokeswoman for Arlington police said the person who reported the injuries did not know Hahn or the victim.

