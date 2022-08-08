Girl, 3, boy, 13, shot in Northeast Washington, police say

A 3-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot and wounded Tuesday night in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.
They were shot about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of 18th Street NE, police said. It appeared that the shooting occurred outdoors, according to Augustine.
He said police did not think the children were the intended targets of the gunfire. But he also said police did not think the shots were fired at random.
The site was in the Kingman Park area, a couple of blocks south of Benning Road NE.