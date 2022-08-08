Girl, 3, boy, 13, shot in Northeast Washington, police say

The girl suffered a graze wound, according to police Capt. David Augustine. The teenager’s wound was apparently more serious, but Augustine said police did not think it was life-threatening. Both victims were taken to hospitals.

They were shot about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of 18th Street NE, police said. It appeared that the shooting occurred outdoors, according to Augustine.

He said police did not think the children were the intended targets of the gunfire. But he also said police did not think the shots were fired at random.