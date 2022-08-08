The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Girl, 3, boy, 13, shot in Northeast Washington, police say

No immediate description of any suspect.

August 8, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EDT
A 3-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot and wounded Tuesday night in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The girl suffered a graze wound, according to police Capt. David Augustine. The teenager’s wound was apparently more serious, but Augustine said police did not think it was life-threatening. Both victims were taken to hospitals.

They were shot about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of 18th Street NE, police said. It appeared that the shooting occurred outdoors, according to Augustine.

He said police did not think the children were the intended targets of the gunfire. But he also said police did not think the shots were fired at random.

The site was in the Kingman Park area, a couple of blocks south of Benning Road NE.

