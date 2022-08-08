Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Peter Turcik first spotted Mallows Bay, his immediate thought wasn’t of the history of the Charles County bay or of its haunting beauty, a curious admixture of nature and industry. It was of fish. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I thought, this is going to be a great place to go fishing,” he told me.

And so it has been, home as it is to largemouth bass, snakeheads, catfish and the occasional striped bass. But Turcik’s biggest catch at Mallows Bay may be the photo he took there in 2016. Last week it was released on a postage stamp, one of 16 Forever stamps honoring the National Marine Sanctuary System.

The photos on the other stamps show things like coral reefs, rocky shorelines, fish, otters and seabirds. Turcik’s photo is different because Mallows Bay is different. On his, the skeletal ribs of a derelict ship stick up from the water. Humans have put their, um, stamp on Mallows Bay.

The bay — on the Maryland side of the Potomac, across from Quantico Marine base — is known for the “ghost fleet” that rests there, more than 100 ships decaying in the shallows.

“Most of the ships we know about are cargo ships built during World War I to send supplies overseas, but the war ended before they could go to Europe,” said Turcik (pronounced ter-sick). “They salvaged whatever they could from the ships, then burned them and scuttled them in the bay.”

The ships have become artificial reefs.

“They provide fish with cover so they can be out of the main current, hide from predators, ambush prey and build nests for spawning,” Turcik said.

Other animals also call the bay home: great blue heron, turtles, osprey …

“You almost always see bald eagles there,” Turcik said.

Turcik first learned of the bay when he worked for the Chesapeake Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit in Annapolis that helped push for the spot’s designation as a national marine sanctuary, which it achieved in 2019. He visited it with Donald Shomette, who wrote a history of the bay.

It was when visiting the bay to take photos for an illustrated paddler’s guide to its attractions that Turcik took that photo of a solitary ship against a pinkening sky.

“The main way to approach photographing Mallows Bay is to plan based on the tides,” Turcik said. “You have to find the days when low tide and the soft light of sunrise or sunset meet up. There’s a bit of a limited window there.”

He took his stamp photo close to sunset, around 8 p.m.

“I looked toward the main channel of the river and saw it standing very proud out of the water,” he said.

Turcik likes low-angle shots with wide-angle lenses.

“For that one I was down at water level, laying flat in my kayak, drifting along,” he said.

In 2020, a representative of the Postal Service approached Turcik about the photo, which was posted on social media. Turcik declined to say how much he earned for allowing his picture to grace a stamp but said it’s the most he’s ever been paid for one of his photos.

And now he patiently awaits seeing the stamp in the wild, so to speak. He thinks it will be a kick to get a piece of mail with a Mallows Bay stamp on it. He preordered five sets of the marine sanctuaries set for his own use.

Turcik, 35, grew up in Western Pennsylvania. He now works for the magazine of the American Fisheries Society. He likes to get out fishing two or three times a week, though Mallows Bay is a bit of a haul from Edgewater, Md., where he lives with his wife, Kelly.

Mallows Bay, Turcik said, is a place “that’s been very much touched by human activity. I think the fact that these shipwrecks have been great habitat for wildlife is a testament to nature’s resiliency. And that gives me hope.”

Another of his hopes: that the people who send or receive the stamps will be inspired to learn more about the country’s 15 marine sanctuaries, which range from the Florida Keys to the Olympic Coast in Washington state. And that they will want to visit them, protect them and maybe take their own photos.

