Montgomery heads to a recount in the county exec race. Here’s what that means.

After nearly three weeks of tabulating ballots from the July 19 primary, Montgomery County officials are bracing for another round of counting.
Elrich declared victory Saturday evening after the final bulk of ballots had him leading by 42 votes — but Blair announced the next day that he planned to petition for a recount.
Many saw this year’s primary as a rematch between Elrich and Blair, who also faced off in the 2018 primary, which Elrich won — also by a narrow margin, 77 votes, and also after a recount.
The stakes are high, as the Democratic primary often determines the victor in November in this blue county.
Here’s what you need to know about where the election stands and what to expect as officials prepare for a recount.