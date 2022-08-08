Police in Maryland arrest ‘Old Man Bandit’ with history of robberies

Gift Article Share

A 67-year-old man whom law enforcement has called the "Old Man Bandit" has been arrested and charged with multiple bank robberies after returning to Maryland after being released from prison for a string of robberies in Florida, Montgomery County police said.

Steven Gregory Gass of Frederick was arrested July 14 after he tried to rob a Wells Fargo bank in Gaithersburg, police said. He is also accused of robbing a different Montgomery bank in June, and a bank in Baltimore County.

Gass has a 45-year history of bank robberies, with one of the earliest dating back to 1977 in Montgomery, according to police. He admitted in 2010 to robbing 21 banks between 2008 and 2010 in South Florida and pleaded guilty to six of them, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison for those crimes, according to court documents.

Gass was granted compassionate release in 2019 for medical reasons and had moved in with his parents in Frederick, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to the report of an attempted bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in the 600 block of North Frederick Avenue, police said. A man wearing a “light-colored fisherman’s hat, sunglasses and a large face mask” had entered the bank and handed a teller a handwritten note that announced the robbery, according to police. The teller walked away while another employee activated a silent alarm, and the man left without any money.

Officers saw the man leave the area in a black Honda Civic, police said. They followed him to a Park and Ride along Maryland Route 80 near the exit ramp on Interstate 270, where Gass was arrested.

Investigators then linked Gass to a robbery that occurred June 18 in Bethesda, police said. According to police, the robber was wearing a fisherman’s hat and a blue face mask when he entered a Truist bank in the 10400 block of Old Georgetown Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. The approach was similar to the July incident, with the bank teller receiving a handwritten note that announced the robbery, police said. The robber left the Truist bank with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Montgomery and Baltimore County police served a search warrant July 21 at the home of Gass’s parents, and “items of evidentiary value were recovered,” police said.

Once called the “Joker” by the FBI for handing notes to tellers that said the robbery was “no joke,” according to a report from the Palm Beach Post, Gass served more than eight years in prison for bank robbery in 1991.

Some of the notes from his robberies between 2008 and 2009 in Florida, which were detailed in court documents, included “Bank Robbery! Open 2nd and 3rd Drawers. Put 100, 50, 20’s on counter. I have a gun & will shoot. You have 10 seconds. Do NOT push buttons,” and “Give me $15,000 in 5 seconds or not I will shoot you.” In some robberies, he left with thousands of dollars, according to court documents.

Gass is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, authorities said. Baltimore County police have charged Gass with one count of robbery.

An attorney who represented Gass in Florida could not be reached Monday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether Gass has an attorney in Maryland.

