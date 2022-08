The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, which is a pedestrian thoroughfare and a prime location for tourists and others wishing to see the White House.

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a uniformed officer with the U.S. Secret Service was assaulted outside the White House, according to a spokesman for the agency.

In a statement, the Secret Service said the attack, near a guard booth at 15th Street, was “without provocation” and remains under investigation. The identity of the person who was arrested was not immediately made public.