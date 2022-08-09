Police: Suspects used slur and referenced monkeypox in Shaw attack

Gift Article Share

D.C. police are investigating an assault on two men that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Shaw neighborhood as a suspected hate crime, after the suspects were said to have used an anti-gay slur and referenced monkeypox, according to an offense report. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The men told police they were each punched by two assailants about 5:40 p.m. as they walked in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW, north of Rhode Island Avenue and near the Shaw-Howard University Metro station.

A police report says the victims told police the assailants used an anti-gay slur and referred to monkeypox, a virus that spreads person to person and has been detected primarily among networks of men who have sex with men.

The attack was first reported by Metro Weekly, a publication that focuses on D.C.’s LGBTQ community.

One of the victims, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no one is in custody, said in an interview with The Washington Post that he and his partner had left an establishment on U Street and walked by a group of older teenagers.

That man, who is 25 years old, said people in the group yelled derogatory remarks. He said he and his partner stopped and turned, but then decided to ignore the taunts and continue walking.

The 25-year-old man said one assailant punched him in the forehead and he fell to the ground. The man said his 23-year-old partner shouted, and another teen punched him in the face. He said he stood up and was punched a second time, breaking his glasses.

A woman across the street called police, the 25-year-old man said, and the assailants ran away. He said police drove them to a hospital, where his partner required stitches.

A total 64 hate or bias-related crimes have been reported in the city through June 30, according to D.C. police data, down from 74 at the same time last year. But police said hate crimes based on sexual orientation are up this year, with 23 reported through June 30, compared with 17 at the halfway point of 2021.

