Two people killed, two others hurt in crash on Suitland Parkway

Authorities said two people died and two others were hurt in a crash early Wednesday on the Suitland Parkway in Maryland.
Officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital — one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.
Approx 12:54am #PGFD units were dispatched to Suitland PKWY & Forestville Rd for a rescue call. On scene crews found a multi-vehicle collision w/2 patients trapped & 1 ejection. 2 patients declared deceased on scene.— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 10, 2022
The names of those who were killed were not immediately released pending the notification of their relatives.
The crash is under investigation, and part of the parkway was closed for several hours.