Local Crime & Public Safety

Two people killed, two others hurt in crash on Suitland Parkway

By
August 10, 2022 at 6:38 a.m. EDT
Part of the Suitland Parkway was closed for several hours following a crash. (iStock)

Authorities said two people died and two others were hurt in a crash early Wednesday on the Suitland Parkway in Maryland.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on the parkway near Forestville Road. Officials with the Prince George’s County Fire Department said crews arrived and found several vehicles involved in a crash. Two people were trapped inside vehicles, and one was ejected from a vehicle.

Officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital — one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.

The names of those who were killed were not immediately released pending the notification of their relatives.

The crash is under investigation, and part of the parkway was closed for several hours.

