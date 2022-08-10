The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man found dead in a car in Prince George’s County

By
August 10, 2022 at 9:22 a.m. EDT
A man was found dead in a car Wednesday morning in the Camp Springs area, police said. (Prince George's County Police)

Police in Prince George’s County said they found a man dead in a car Wednesday morning in the Camp Springs area.

Just before 7 a.m., police went to the 5300 block of Chesterfield Drive not far from Temple Hill Road for a welfare check after receiving a call. When officers arrived, they found a man “suffering from trauma to the body,” officials said on Twitter. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

His name was not released, pending the notification of his relatives. The incident remains under investigation.

Authorities said they’re trying to figure out a motive and find the killer.

Loading...