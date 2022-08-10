Man found dead in a car in Prince George’s County

Police in Prince George’s County said they found a man dead in a car Wednesday morning in the Camp Springs area.
His name was not released, pending the notification of his relatives. The incident remains under investigation.
Authorities said they’re trying to figure out a motive and find the killer.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Around 6:45 am officers responded to the 5300 block of Chesterfield Dr for a check the welfare call. Once on scene, they located an adult male in a car suffering from trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/DVDfHyTyYg— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 10, 2022