Md. lieutenant governor says Hogan could run for president as independent

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan may have campaigned for a more inclusive Republican Party, but his second-in-command floated the idea Wednesday that Hogan could leave it and run for president as an independent instead. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We could see an independent candidate, possibly, with initials L.H. for president in a couple years,” Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford told WBAL radio Wednesday morning. “If that happens, I’d be wholeheartedly supportive.”

But David Weinman, a spokesman for Hogan’s political organization, An America United, said the governor has no plans to leave the Republican Party, adding: “The lieutenant governor speaks his mind."

Rutherford is helping run state government this week while Hogan — who has been weighing a presidential bid — is in the Midwest, stumping for like-minded Republican candidates. Rutherford said he believes most Americans are center-right or center-left, leaving the 2024 presidential field ripe for an independent who can appeal to the middle.

The lieutenant governor went on to say he’s considered whether there’s no longer a place for himself in the modern Republican Party, which he says has become “just angry and pushing toward what I consider an extreme.”

“I can’t speak for the governor on that, but it has crossed my mind,” Rutherford said of one day leaving the party.

An America United released a national crime plan Wednesday that Hogan will discuss while he is Nebraska and Iowa.

He has talked about expanding the appeal of the Republican Party and the need to move away from Trump, whom he has long criticized. The governor said he will make a decision about the presidency sometime after his second term ends in January.

Hogan’s protege, former Maryland labor secretary Kelly Schulz, lost July’s Republican primary to Trump-aligned Del. Daniel L. Cox (Frederick), which some viewed as a repudiation of Hogan’s brand of pragmatic conservatism. The governor has been undeterred, saying he will “continue fighting" for a different sort of Republican Party.

