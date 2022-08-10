Placeholder while article actions load

“Here’s my dilemma,” says Bill Collins. “You see all the paintings here? There’s just so many of them.” A dozen large, brightly colored, abstract, acrylic paintings hang on the wall of the gallery Bill just opened on West Street in Annapolis. Dozens more are at the back of the gallery, unhung, leaning against one another.

More are surely coming. Two years ago, Bill picked up a paintbrush, and he’s barely put it down since.

“I had nothing to do,” Bill says. “I’m a person who needs to work.”

Bill is 84. He’s worked since he was a child growing up in Anacostia: paperboy, scrap metal collector, typist, actor, teacher, principal, professor, college administrator, psychologist. He retired from Bowie State University in 1998, then focused on his psychology practice.

He still sees patients, but for nearly two years he didn’t. The pandemic hit, and suddenly this Severna Park, Md., man who had always been active was in danger of being inactive. So he painted.

It was a reprise of sorts. Bill tells me that when he was in his 20s, he fell into a severe depression after a love affair ended. Painting helped pull him out of it, saved his life, even. Perhaps, he thought, it could work its magic again.

“I have a mudroom adjacent to the garage, a very small area,” he says. “I was painting them there.”

Bill was painting so much — “They were all over the house, one after the other” — that his wife, Sharon, was, well, a little upset. He understands. And so: the W.N. Collins Gallery, which he opened last week.

It’s lovely and cool in the gallery. The paintings — they’re big — pulsate on the walls.

“What I do primarily is put on a background of color with a brush, then I work solely with a palette knife,” Bill says. “With that palette knife, I keep putting color on. And lines. I keep working and working and working.

“People ask: ‘How long does it take you?’ That answer, I can never give them.”

Sometimes, driven by some inner impulse, Bill gets up in the middle of the night to work a canvas some more. More paint. More lines. Some paintings went through seven or eight iterations before he deemed them finished.

“It’s an emotional and mental act,” Bill says. “It’s the most complete transfer of your unconscious onto the canvas.”

I would describe Bill’s unconscious as colorful, spiky, energetic. The resulting paintings are a little Gerhard Richter meets Jackson Pollock.

Says Bill: “If you sit there and look at them from five feet or eight feet, different things come up: animals, people, cities. They just emerge from the paintings.”

And they inspire the titles Bill gives them: “Lost Maiden,” “Lost City,” “Bamboo Village,” “Fish in a Menagerie.”

The N in Bill’s name — William N. Collins — stands for Nicholas, the name of one of Bill’s uncles.

He was an artist. Those paintings Bill did 60 years ago? They did not meet with Uncle Nicholas’s approval.

“When he came to see my paintings, he looked at them and walked out,” Bill says. “You have to remember, he had a master’s of fine art from New York University at 19, then studied in Florence on a scholarship.”

Bill figures his uncle wouldn’t be crazy about these latest abstracts either, but he doesn’t care. Bill likes them, and that’s all that matters.

“My mother used to say self-praise stinks,” he says.

Bill doesn’t agree. “Never put yourself down,” he says. “There will be other people who put you down. ”

As for these paintings, “I look at them and I fall in love with them.”

They’re priced in the four figures, but I get the feeling that more than anything, Bill just wants people to see them — and to perhaps be inspired to scratch their own creative itch. The gallery — online at wncollins.com — is open by appointment, but he expects he’ll be there for a few hours most days, maybe painting out front, smoking one of his beloved cigars.

“I took a lease for three years,” says Bill, father of four grown children and the grandfather of two. “Right now I’m still working a couple days a week as a psychologist helping me to fund this, and then I’m going to completely retire in March.

“This is all I’m going to do now. I’m going to be 85 next month. I don’t have much time left. So that’s the way I’m going to spend the rest of my time.”

Painting, painting, painting.

