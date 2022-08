Police said officers found a woman unresponsive and suffering from at least one bullet wound. She died a short time later at a hospital.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Savannah Street SE, near Ballou STAY High School’s football field.

A woman was fatally shot Wednesday morning in a parking lot in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Cmdr. John Branch, who heads the 7th District station, said investigators believe the woman was targeted and that “it appears to be some type of personal matter.”