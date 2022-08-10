Storms sweep region, causing floods and delays

Placeholder while article actions load

When the sky unleashed rain on Northeast Washington on Wednesday afternoon, Jacob Hensley, owner of dog day care District Dogs, checked his Rhode Island Avenue shop’s security cameras. “There’s waves of water crashing on the building,” Hensley said. “I’m like, ‘Crap, here we go again.’ ” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the third time in less than a month, Hensley’s storefront would be underwater. When the day care begins to flood, Hensley said, dogs are taken to higher ground and staff members go into “damage control mode,” removing things from the floor that could be damaged.

“They’ve told us these are like once in a generation or once a year type floods, but three times in four weeks?” Hensley said. “I don’t think so.”

Images of #DCsBravest removing victim from atop the vehicle in the 600 block R.I. Ave NE. That person was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/OAO2Yt99gs — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 10, 2022

The flooding in Hensley’s business was part of a storm system that swept across the District, Maryland and Virginia Wednesday afternoon and evening, flooding roadways and bringing miles-long delays to the evening commute according to authorities.

Advertisement

In the District, D.C. Fire and EMS rescued a woman whose car was stuck in high water at about 5:06 p.m. in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, said Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman. The occupant, a woman, had climbed onto the roof of her car, where rescuers removed her. She was uninjured.

On the same block, Hensley said there was at least a 3-foot wall of water outside his facility and two to three inches of water inside. Flood bags had been put in place, but “our building’s not built like a ship,” Hensley said, “You can’t protect it from that much water.”

The dog day care location opened in May. During construction last year, Hensley said he wasn’t given any warning of any possible flooding issues. Hensley said he has been in touch with city officials and is hoping for a solution, whether through an improved storm-drain system or some form of protection for his business.

Advertisement

“ I need to know that there is a way to fix this,” Hensley said. “This is a risk anytime it rains.”

At the Capitol South Metro Station, located on First Street SE, staff cleared water from the platform that came from the ceiling, Sherri Ly, a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority spokeswoman, said in an email.

“Earlier today, heavy rains and flooding in the area overwhelmed our drainage system and began entering Capitol South Station from the dome ceiling,” Ly said Wednesday evening. “We are also inspecting the drainage to make sure there are no other issues.”

The incident lasted about 15 minutes and there were no injuries or impact to train service, Ly said.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) tweeted at 6:47 p.m. delays of six miles due to high water on Interstates 95 and 495 northbound, past Maryland 450 in Prince George’s County. Earlier, about 6:25 p.m., a tree fell on Maryland 295 southbound at Greenbelt Road, blocking one right lane, which created delays of seven miles, according to the MATOC.

Advertisement

According to the FAA, at about 6:50 p.m. flights were delayed an average of 3 hours and 29 minutes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport and delays of 4 hours and 56 minutes were reported at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. At Washington Dulles International Airport, delays of up to 4 hours and 57 minutes were reported.

In Prince George’s County, lightning struck a two-story single-family home in the 14400 block of Saint Gregory Way in Accokeek, about 4:50 p.m., Prince George’s Fire and EMS said. Smoke was coming from the roof and flames through the attic. The residents self-evacuated, the department said.

The severe weather came less than a week after three people were killed in a lightning strike in Lafayette Square and another person was injured after a severe thunderstorm Thursday.

A flood cleanup crew left District Dogs on Wednesday night after cleaning up, Hensley said. A crew had also been there Friday. Dog day care will be closed Thursday and probably through the weekend, giving staff a break and some time to regroup, Hensley said.

“You sort of feel lost, you don’t know what to do, because it’s out of your control,” he said. “No one controls Mother Nature.”

GiftOutline Gift Article