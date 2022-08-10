Slain woman was found on fire after domestic violence call, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

Maj. Ed O’Carroll of the Fairfax County Police Department said emergency responders were called to a home in the 2900 block of Willston Place, in the Seven Corners area, for a reported domestic dispute as well as the activation of a fire alarm. He said authorities arrived to find the woman and part of the residence on fire.

A woman was killed in Fairfax County on Wednesday in what police described as a “horrific” incident in which officers responding to a domestic violence call arrived to find the victim on fire.

Emergency responders tried to provide treatment to the woman, O’Carroll said, but she was pronounced dead. He said police were speaking with a “person of interest” who was at the residence just before a woman was heard screaming for help and then spotted “fleeing the area.” Authorities had released a photograph of the person captured by some type of camera.