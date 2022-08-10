Slain woman was found on fire after domestic violence call, police say

A woman was killed in Fairfax County on Wednesday in what police described as a “horrific” incident in which officers responding to a domestic violence call arrived to find the victim on fire.
“This is a horrific crime,” O’Carroll said. “It’s profoundly sad.”
Emergency responders tried to provide treatment to the woman, O’Carroll said, but she was pronounced dead. He said police were speaking with a “person of interest” who was at the residence just before a woman was heard screaming for help and then spotted “fleeing the area.” Authorities had released a photograph of the person captured by some type of camera.
O’Carroll said that investigators believe the killing is an isolated incident and that the killer knew the victim. He said officers had been called to the area previously for “domestic” issues, and investigators were exploring whether that was connected to the killing.
Police did not release the woman’s name.