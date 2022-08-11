In ‘extraordinary’ measure, D.C. judge will appoint Casa Ruby manager

Placeholder while article actions load

A D.C. Superior Court judge agreed Thursday to appoint an outside party to stabilize and reform the management of Casa Ruby, the LGBTQ nonprofit that shut down most of its operations last month. The ruling follows a Washington Post report that raised questions last month about possible financial mismanagement at the LGBTQ nonprofit organization. Earlier this month, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine asked the Court to appoint what’s called a “receiver” who can assess Casa Ruby’s finances and determine whether it has a future.

“The appointment of a receiver is considered an extraordinary remedy that should be employed only in cases of clear necessity,” Judge Danya A. Dayson said in Thursday’s remote hearing.

Dayson said that while it was too early for her to determine whether fraud had occurred, the AG’s office had found substantial evidence that showed “there have been irregularities in the governance of Casa Ruby.”

Dayson also agreed last week to freeze the nonprofit’s bank accounts.

The city must decide by the end of the day Friday who they will appoint as receiver, Dayson said. That person then must file a report by Sept. 13.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

