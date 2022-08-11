D.C. attorney general starts grant program to aid bused-in migrants

Placeholder while article actions load

As local and federal officials argue over who bears the responsibility for aiding thousands of migrants bused by the governors of Texas and Arizona to the nation’s capital — a gesture of Republican disdain for President Biden’s immigration policies that has led to a humanitarian crisis in D.C. — D.C.'s attorney general vowed to spend up to $150,000 aiding the migrants over the next two months.

Karl A. Racine (D), who as attorney general is elected independently from the mayor and has control over his office’s spending, on Thursday announced a program of grants for nonprofits that are helping the migrants.

Racine said he would offer grants of up to $50,000 per organization, for a total of up to $150,000, to nonprofits that can demonstrate their plans to aid migrants and then show how many migrants they assist.

Mutual aid networks of volunteers have said that they are spending thousands of dollars in donated funds daily to help the people arriving on buses — who number more than 7,000 since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending buses in April and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey followed suit the next month. The volunteers have spent donated money on meals for migrants who have had nothing but granola bars on the bus trip; Uber rides to hospitals for migrants who arrive sick; and shoes, medicine and other immediate needs.

Aid group SAMU First Response has also taken responsibility for meeting about half of the buses as they arrive, operating with a $1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Volunteer organizers have criticized Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) for not applying for larger grants from FEMA that would fund the city in setting up a local-government-run response center for the migrants.

Bowser has argued that the situation calls for a federal response, not a local one. She requested National Guard assistance; the Biden administration denied her request last week. Bowser said she will ask again.

This story is developing and will be updated.

