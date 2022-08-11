Man fatally shot while installing solar panels in Southeast D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

A 25-year-old Baltimore man installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a job site, according to D.C. police. Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said investigators do not know a motive for the killing. He said it appears “a shooter walked up and fired multiple rounds,” and that detectives were trying to determine if there was a prior confrontation or dispute. No description of an assailant was available.

Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf, and said he lives in Northwest Baltimore. A woman who answered the phone at his address said the family did not wish to speak publicly. Sternbeck said Wolf had been working in that area for several weeks.

The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of Call Place SE in the Marshall Heights neighborhood. The street is lined with apartments on one side and single-family homes on the other, and is near a street in D.C. that has struggled with gun violence.

Delia Houseal, who chairs the area’s Advisory Neighborhood Commission, said she had not learned details of the shooting. But she said recent burglaries and robberies have been a cause for concern, and have left her asking, “Why am I afraid?”

D.C. police are also investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday in the 100 block of Irvington Street SW, in the Bellevue neighborhood at the District’s far southern tip.

Police said Brian Buxton, 20, of Fort Washington, Md., was shot around 4:50 p.m., and died Wednesday at a hospital. No further details were made available.

Authorities also have identified a woman who was fatally shot in Southeast Washington around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, along with a man who police believe killed her. The man was found a few hours later, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police said they believe Steven Dreher, 65, of Southeast Washington, shot Leslie Simpson, 52, also of Southeast, in a parking lot in the 200 block of Savannah Street SE. Police said the two had been previously in a relationship.

About 11:30 a.m., police said Dreher was found dead in a vehicle at a rest stop along Interstate 95 in Laurel, Md.

Police said the motive for the shooting appeared to a domestic dispute, but they provided no other details.

So far this year, D.C. has had 132 homicides, according to police statistics, a 12 percent increase over this time in 2021.

