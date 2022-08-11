Suspect charged in fatal stabbing and burning of Fairfax County woman

Placeholder while article actions load

A Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the killing Wednesday of a female acquaintance who was found stabbed and “actively on fire” in her Fairfax County apartment, police said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In what county police Maj. Ed O’Carroll called “a brutal case,” officers and firefighters Wednesday afternoon responded to a reported “domestic dispute” and “active fire alarm” in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area of Falls Church. There, they found 40-year-old Silvia Vaca Abacay suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body and with her body on fire.

Hours later, police arrested Richard A. Montano, 47, described by O’Carroll as “an acquaintance” of the victim. He said Montano, who lived in Arlington County, was being held in the Fairfax jail Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, burglary with intent to commit murder and “the burning of an occupied dwelling.”

“Preliminarily, detectives believe Montano forced entry into the apartment, assaulted Ms. Abacay and set her on fire,” police said in a statement. Asked about a motive for the attack, O’Carroll said at a news briefing, “That has yet to be answered in this case.”

Online court records do not indicate whether Montano is represented by an attorney.

When first-responders arrived at the building shortly after 3 p.m., O’Carroll said, “they saw smoke emanating from the apartment. They took heroic action and entered the apartment. They located an adult female, actively on fire. … They gave immediate life-saving treatment,” after which a police officer was treated for smoke inhalation. He said Abacay was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed Thursday, but a report on the cause of her death had not been completed, O’Carroll said.

“The suspect knew the victim,” he said. “We are determining the extent of their relationship. … This was not a stranger attack. They had a relationship — an acquaintance, if you will. … There’s no indication of anything more than that.”

O’Carroll said police had been called to the apartment twice before for reports of domestic disturbances, but it was not clear whether those incidents involved Abacay or Montano. He said “there are multiple occupants that live there,” often moving in and out. Referring to Abacay’s death, he said Montano “is likely the only person responsible. We are not actively looking for anyone else.”

After a neighbor called police Wednesday to report a noisy domestic dispute in Abacay’s apartment, the neighbor called back to say that a fire alarm was sounding, which caused firefighters to also respond, O’Carroll said. He said investigators found security-camera images of Montano outside the apartment, and witnesses told detectives that they saw him fleeing.

He was arrested Wednesday night at an Arlington gas station.

O’Carroll said Montano “has had very minimal contacts with law enforcement in the past. The charges today are clearly the most significant he has ever faced. … He had not been widely on our radar.”

