Pedestrian killed in crash near State Department

Timothy Fingarson was crossing Virginia Avenue Northwest when a driver struck him, police said

August 11, 2022 at 12:49 p.m. EDT
A driver struck and killed a 66-year-old man near the U.S. State Department building earlier this month, D.C. police said Thursday.

The victim, Timothy Fingarson, was from Charles Town, W.Va. His family could not be immediately reached.

Police said Fingarson was crossing Virginia Avenue from E Street in Northwest D.C. around 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 3 when a driver struck him. The driver, who has not been identified, had just exited the 23rd Street underpass, according to D.C. police. Police said Fingarson was outside of a crosswalk.

He died at a hospital.

