About 2,200 residents and businesses advised to boil water in Maryland

About 2,200 residents and businesses in part of Montgomery County are advised to boil their water Friday after a water main break in the area. Officials with Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) said the advisory is being issued as a precaution for some parts of the Cabin John/Glen Echo area after a water main break Thursday evening on a 12-inch pipe along MacArthur Boulevard.

Businesses and residents in the affected area are advised that water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing food, and making ice and baby food and formula, as well as water for pets, should be brought to a boil for one minute and then allowed to cool before use.

The water main break caused a “small portion of the WSSC Water system to lose pressure,” officials said in a statement. When a break happens, officials said, there is an “increased risk of contamination to the water distribution system.”

Tests will be done of water in the affected area to make sure it is safe, officials said. Once the water is deemed safe, the advisory will be lifted, they said.

