Two boys, 12 and 15, charged in gas station worker’s fatal stabbing

Two boys, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old, have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a gas station employee in the Clinton area early Wednesday, Prince George’s County police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Both boys are charged with first-degree murder, assault and related charges in the killing of Isreal Akingbesote, 37, of Mount Rainier, police said.

The 15-year-old, of Clinton, has been charged as an adult, and the 12-year-old, also of Clinton, has been charged as a juvenile, according to police, who did not release the names of either boy. The 15-year-old is in custody at the county Department of Corrections and the 12-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention facility, police said.

“This is a tragic situation,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a news release. “Two juveniles are now in custody for killing Mr. Akingbesote while he was at work. We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes.”

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at about 4:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road, police said. When officers arrived, they found Akingbesote with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

According to an initial investigation, the boys stabbed Akingbesote during a confrontation with him, after police allege they stole items at the gas station.

Prince George’s County police have arrested seven juveniles this year on murder charges, according to police data. Last year, 13 juveniles in total were arrested and charged with murder, according to the data.

“Committing violent crimes are serious offenses and we intend to do our part in holding accountable anyone, no matter their age, who breaks the law in this county,” Aziz said.

