Slain man likely targeted, bystander hurt in Dupont Circle drive-by, police say

A man who was fatally shot Thursday night near a busy intersection in the Dupont Circle neighborhood appears to have been targeted by assailants in a silver Alfa Romeo Giulia, while a second victim wounded by gunfire was a bystander, according to a D.C. police spokesman. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shooting about 9:30 p.m. sent people running from the area where Connecticut and Florida Avenues meet, near hotels, restaurants, bars and a strip club. A police report says bullets struck an apartment window, a liquor store, a Hyundai Tucson and a parking meter.

Authorities identified the man who died as Stephon Johns, 31, from Northeast Washington. Police said he was on Florida Avenue, about 100 feet from Connecticut Avenue when gunshots came from the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.

After Johns was shot, police said he ran toward Connecticut Avenue and collapsed near the entrance to Assets, a strip club, where he was pronounced dead. The other victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police on Friday said he was expected to survive.

Efforts to reach Johns’s relatives were not successful on Friday afternoon. Police released a surveillance photo of the Alfa Romeo Giulia. The camera did not capture a license plate.

Dustin Sternbeck, the police spokesman, said investigators believe the Alfa Romeo Giulia was carjacked on Aug. 6 from a gas station near 18th and Florida Avenues, about two blocks from the shooting scene.

D.C. Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion of the 2nd District station said at the scene Thursday night that investigators “don’t know a lot about what sparked this shooting.” He said police believe there was more than one person shooting.

A lawyer for the owners of Assets, Richard Bianco, said the club was not open at the time of the shooting, and remained closed for the remainder of the night. He said an exterior surveillance camera “captured a pretty clear image of what occurred on the street” and has been turned over to police.

Bianco said Assets’s owner does not believe there is a connection to the club, which he said was set to open at 10 p.m. But he said the club likely had employees inside when the shooting occurred. “We’re doing everything we can to help,” he said.

James Brooks, an Assets employee, arrived at work to find police blocking the front entrance. “You see all this stuff in the news, and I’ve never been a part of anything like this,” the 32-year-old said.

The shooting in Dupont Circle happened during a violent week in D.C. which included the killing of a young man from Baltimore as he worked to install solar panels in Southeast Washington and the fatal shooting of a woman by a man who police said later killed himself.

Police statistics show 133 people have been killed in D.C. this year, a 13 percent increase from this time in 2021, which ended with the highest number of homicides in nearly 20 years.

Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report

