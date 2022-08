Placeholder while article actions load

Police said that patrol officers were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning for a welfare check. Officers located Esleiman inside a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was shot and killed in Temple Hills on Wednesday morning, Prince George’s County police said.

Police said that the preliminary investigation revealed that Esleiman worked as a ride-share driver at the time of the killing. Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive. .