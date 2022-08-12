More than 100 ballots still to be reviewed in Montgomery County

Placeholder while article actions load

Montgomery County elections officials identified about 100 uncounted provisional ballots Thursday, just before they planned to certify results in the tight Democratic primary race between incumbent county executive Marc Elrich and Potomac businessman David Blair, a contest that Elrich leads by 42 votes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While auditing the election, officials “were unable to resolve a discrepancy” in the number of provisional ballots accepted and the number of ballots scanned, according to an announcement released late Thursday. Also as part of the review, the news release said officials were unable to locate an empty provisional ballot envelope where it should have been.

Acting election director Alysoun McLaughlin said officials then searched folders where provisional ballots had been previously stored and discovered 102 unopened, sealed ballot envelopes that were never removed from the folders.

McLaughlin said she planned to continue the review of the audit to ensure that there are no other discrepancies before asking the local Board of Elections to certify the election results. The board will meet Friday afternoon to discuss the audit and the schedule for the process moving forward.

The announcement is the latest turn in the closely watched and highly competitive race between Elrich and Blair that many have seen as a rematch of the primary in 2018, when the two first went toe-to-toe and Elrich won by 77 votes.

On Saturday, county election officials concluded nearly three weeks of canvassing and tabulating more than 70,000 mail-in and provisional ballots. Elrich held a 42-vote lead and declared victory that evening before Blair announced the next morning that he planned to petition for a full recount.

The Associated Press deemed the race too close to call, saying it would not declare a winner until election officials certify the vote count and all potential election challenges have passed. The additional provisional ballots identified Thursday could change the margins of the race and the timeline for a recount.

Election officials had previously said they planned to certify the results by Friday. Under Maryland law, each local election board is required to certify the primary results by the second Friday after an election — or, if canvassing runs past that date, two days after the county finishes counting ballots.

“I apologize for this error and for not identifying it until today, or the remaining ballots could have been counted earlier,” McLaughlin said in the release. “I want to emphasize that Maryland’s comprehensive precertification audit was designed to identify issues like this before an election is certified to ensure the accuracy of the results. It worked as intended.”

The announcement is the latest in a gubernatorial primary cycle that has been fraught with hurdles: Election Day was pushed back three weeks; local election boards faced staffing shortages; and an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots delayed results because of an outdated law prohibiting election workers from counting mail ballots until two days after the election.

Similar to the situation in Montgomery, the Frederick County Board of Elections identified a discrepancy between the number of votes counted and the number of ballots received earlier this week. Election officials in Frederick said they believed that 96 ballots had been counted twice and four provisional ballots had been misplaced.

Frederick election officials identified the issue while preparing for a recount in a local council race separated by just three votes. Because the results had been already certified, the local board voted to decertify the results on Wednesday morning before staff members re-scanned all mail-in and provisional ballots. That process was completed on Wednesday, resolving the issue and bringing the margin in the council race down to just one vote.

Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner said the mistake was an opportunity to show people that there are systems in place to catch errors and account for every ballot.

“Our mission is for fair, free, safe, accurate elections,” Wagner said in an interview Wednesday morning.

The Democratic nominee for Montgomery County executive will face Republican Reardon Sullivan in November, though this deep-blue county has not elected a Republican county executive since the 1970s. The Montgomery County Board of Elections is scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

