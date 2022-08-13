D.C. investigating response to 911 call after death of 3-month-old boy

Placeholder while article actions load

A top D.C. public safety official conceded Friday that a misstep in dispatching paramedics delayed the arrival of a medical team after a 911 call about a 3-month-old boy who had been left in a car. The boy died, and authorities said they are investigating the circumstances. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police identified the boy, who died Tuesday, as Aaron Boyd Jr. His mother, reached by phone, declined to comment.

Paramedics did not arrive for 13 minutes after the initial call, although police arrived sooner, according to a government official and records reviewed by The Washington Post. It was not immediately clear what effect, if any, the delay had. But D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Christopher Geldart said that it took the medical team “too long” to arrive.

He called the wait time “outside the norm of what we would expect” and said officials are looking into how they can improve the dispatch system to help prevent tragedies like Aaron’s death.

The 3-month-old was likely to have been in the car for up to an hour before the call for help, Geldart said. Officials are awaiting a toxicology report to determine the cause and manner of death.

The following timeline of the emergency is based on information provided by Geldart, computer-aided dispatch records and recordings of scanner traffic reviewed by The Post.

The emergency began at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday, when an emergency call came from the 600 block of Park Road NW with a parent reporting that their infant had been “accidentally left in the car.”

The call-taker with the Office of Unified Communications, the agency that handles 911 calls, put in an alert for a child locked in a car. Fire department dispatchers sent a rescue team that did not include ambulances.

But, a minute later, the parent told the call-taker that the infant was out of the car, inside their apartment and not breathing. The call-taker changed the dispatch request — first, by recording that the baby was out of the car, and next, at 6:02 p.m., by writing that he was in cardiac arrest.

Somewhere in the seconds-long window between those two modifications, the fire dispatcher noticed that the child was out of the car and canceled the call for service, Geldart said. The dispatcher did not, according to Geldart, realize that a new team was needed to handle an even more dire emergency.

By 6:04 p.m., police dispatchers saw the call for an infant in cardiac arrest and sent their own team to the apartment building.

Five minutes later, the call-taker, who was on the phone with the parents and walking them through CPR techniques, realized that the EMS team had not arrived. She called her supervisor over for help, Geldhart said. The supervisor rushed over to the fire dispatchers, who realized that they erroneously did not have a call out for help at that address. They corrected the mistake at 6:09 p.m.

Police arrived on the scene at 6:10 p.m. Paramedics arrived four minutes later. By that time — it was 12 minutes after the call-taker learned a 3-month-old boy was not breathing, and 13 minutes after 911 was first contacted.

Aaron was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“This tragic event is the subject of an active investigation,” the Office of Unified Communications said in a statement. “OUC will release the findings of our investigation when it is completed.”

Geldart said the city has been considering asking the fire department to take over dispatch responsibilities from OUC employees.

“All of this is tragic,” Geldhart said, adding that medical dispatches typically arrive within nine minutes. “We would love to say we want an ambulance there within two minutes for something like this.”

Dave Statter, a public safety advocate and former journalist who runs an online site that covers fire and emergency management news, and ABC 7 TV first reported the misstep.

In July, the Office of Unified Communications sent firefighters and paramedics to the incorrect address for a report of a newborn baby in cardiac arrest, which resulted in a minute-long delay before help reached the infant, who did not survive. It was unclear whether the delay of about a minute contributed to the baby’s death.

