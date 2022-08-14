Man rams barricade near Capitol, fires shots, then kills himself, police say

A man drove his vehicle into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and fired shots into the air before taking his own life, Capitol Police said.
Police said the vehicle caught fire as the man was getting out of it. It wasn’t clear whether the man intentionally set the car afire or whether the vehicle began to burn because of the crash. He then fired several shots along East Capitol Street, drawing the attention of police, who began moving toward him when he shot himself, authorities said.
Capitol Police said investigators have begun looking into the man’s background; D.C. police have taken over the investigation into his death. His name was not released.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the shots were fired early Saturday. They were fired early Sunday. This version has been corrected.