Two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Northern Virginia

Placeholder while article actions load

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in Fairfax and Prince William counties Saturday. The first occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Joplin Road in Prince William County. County police said Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, Va., was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson 883 Sportster southbound with a group of riders when she couldn’t negotiate a sharp curve near mile marker 18.

The motorcycle crossed over into the northbound lane before striking a tree, police said. Rescue workers drove Shambeck to a hospital, where police said she died of her injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Hours later, Fairfax County police investigated a fatal collision in the Fairfax Station area.

The crash occurred before 7 p.m. at Henderson Road and Devereux Station Lane. Fairfax County police said a motorcyclist crossed into oncoming traffic on Henderson Road and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not released his identity.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee was the lone occupant and was not injured, police said.

Officers are on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash at Henderson Rd & Devereux Station Ln, Fairfax Station. Prelim, motorcycle collided head on w/vehicle near intersection. Motorcyclist, adult man, pronounced deceased at scene. Henderson Rd closed as detectives respond. pic.twitter.com/s75yGrkQVs — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 13, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article