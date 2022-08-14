His family was no stranger to tragedy. Then he was shot by police.

Placeholder while article actions load

Lelonie Curry feels like a magnet for tragedy. In February, one of her sons suffered a heart attack while he was standing outside their home. He froze to death of hypothermia. He had just recovered from being stabbed in a robbery three months earlier, and he died on the same date as Curry’s mother had in 1998.

Curry lost her husband of 26 years to lung cancer in 2013 and a daughter, Tamar E. Curry, in 2005. She was shot to death trying to break up a dispute, Curry said.

So Curry said she was unnerved when she recalled being so close to her son’s shooting scene while not knowing it at the time.

On Friday, while driving east on Mississippi Avenue SE, she ran into a police roadblock for a shooting investigation that forced her to take a detour. It wasn’t until Sunday that Curry said she learned that the roadblock cordoned off the scene where one of her sons, Rahman Mills, 29, had been shot by a D.C. police officer just moments earlier.

“I’m trying my best to keep myself straight,” she said in an interview Sunday.

D.C. police said officers on Friday had responded to the 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue SE for a report of domestic violence. They had been given a description of the alleged abuser and had been told he had a gun, police said. Upon arrival, officers approached Mills, but police said he ran to the back of the block, where an officer reported spotting him with a gun.

The officer told Mills to drop the gun “numerous” times, police said in a statement. When he didn’t comply, the officer shot Mills once before asking him again repeatedly to drop the gun, police said.

The officer fired again, striking Mills a second time. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he was treated for serious injuries. Police had no updates on his condition Sunday. He faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, police said.

The D.C. police department’s Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting, and the officer who shot Mills has been placed on administrative leave, as is the department’s policy. Detectives are reviewing body-camera footage, police said.

Curry said she found out about the shooting Sunday, when a relative told her Mills had been shot. She said she doesn’t know what hospital he is at or his condition. Police have not called her, she said.

But she said she doesn’t doubt what occurred. She just questions whether her son actually held the gun rather than it being somewhere on him, and if he was physically capable of putting it on the ground while in pain from the first shot.

Court records show that Mills has been arrested multiple times on felony charges, the most recent of which was a 2019 charge of fleeing a law enforcement officer. He pleaded guilty and was scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 19.

Curry said she doesn’t know much about her son’s romantic life, saying he had many girlfriends. But she said he was raised in a family where her husband set a good example.

“He never put his hands on me,” she said. “They were raised with a mother and a father.”

Curry said she was aware Mills carried a gun, but she said he does so out of fear — something all of the family shares since Curry’s oldest son was put in protective custody several years ago as a witness in a criminal case.

“All of us have been in fear,” Curry said. “We have always been in fear ever since they took my oldest son into protective custody. I’ve had to move around and deal with certain things ever since they did that.”

She said Mills was in the District’s Project Empowerment, a program that seeks to train people who are difficult to employ because of felony records, skills deficiencies, homelessness, histories of substance abuse and other factors.

Mills, she said, had learning disabilities and mental health issues. He had been in special education classes his entire life and did not graduate from high school, Curry said.

Curry works as a youth correctional officer at the District’s Youth Services Center, and she said her children were taught to avoid trouble. She tries to keep tabs on them, she said, but they are careful with what they tell her, knowing she might disprove.

“My children, they keep secrets probably because they know I panic and I get upset because I don’t condone that,” she said.

The stress of the death of her son, Rashid Mills, six months ago has grieved her so deeply that she has been out of work on disability. Curry said she has trouble coping with the fact that he had died, collapsed mere feet away in the backyard because no one knew he was outside.

Now she said she wonders where Rahman Mills is. She says she wishes police had contacted her and let her know where he is being treated.

“At least let me know that he’s all right — that he’s okay,” Curry said. “That’s it.”

Razzan Nakhlawi contributed to this report.

