President Biden to rally Democrats in Maryland next week

President Biden will speak at a Democratic National Committee event in Maryland next week, rallying voters ahead of November’s midterm elections. It will be Biden’s first political rally in months and will serve as the kickoff to his fall midterm push. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight DNC officials offered scant details of Biden’s Aug. 25 visit to the D.C. suburbs, so it was unclear whether the president would address contests nationwide or in Maryland. Democrats at the top of the ticket in Maryland are largely facing Trump-aligned opponents who face an uphill battle in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans two-to-one.

The state’s historic Democratic ticket would deliver the most racial and gender diversity to ever lead Maryland government. Newly redrawn congressional maps also have made one Democratic-held congressional seat more competitive.

In all these races, Republicans have seized on inflation and pandemic restrictions in an attempt to rally the state’s large group of independents to their side.

Democrat Wes Moore, an author, Army veteran and former nonprofit chief, would be the state’s first Black governor if elected in November. He faces Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick), a first-term state lawmaker who has called the 2020 stolen and celebrated former president Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Prince George’s) would be the first Black attorney general. He faces Republican Michael Peroutka, who had ties to the neo-Confederate organization League of the South and spread 9/11 conspiracy theories on his radio show.

Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) would be Maryland’s first woman elected to one of the state’s three top jobs if she wins her race for comptroller. She faces Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, who has distanced himself from the other two men at the top of his party’s ticket and plans to run independently of them.

Redistricting made the seat held by Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) more competitive this year. Democrats are trying to fend off a challenge from Del. Neil C. Parrot (R-Washington) in a rematch between him and Trone.

Tyler Pager contributed to this report.

