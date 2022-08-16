Man charged with murder in killing of Md. ride-share driver

A 21-year-old man was arrested in the slaying of a ride-share driver who police say was fatally shot Wednesday during an attempted robbery in the Temple Hills area.
Officers found Esleiman with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive after responding to a call for a welfare check Wednesday morning, police said. Esleiman was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of Monday, Prince George’s County police have investigated 62 homicides this year.
It was not immediately clear whether Strowbridge has an attorney.