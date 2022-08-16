The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man charged with murder in killing of Md. ride-share driver

Prince George’s County police said the motive of the fatal shooting was an attempted robbery

By
August 16, 2022 at 3:56 p.m. EDT
(iStock)

A 21-year-old man was arrested in the slaying of a ride-share driver who police say was fatally shot Wednesday during an attempted robbery in the Temple Hills area.

Kiayon Strowbridge, of Temple Hills, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Nesredin Esleiman, 55, of Silver Spring, police said. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Officers found Esleiman with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive after responding to a call for a welfare check Wednesday morning, police said. Esleiman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Silver Spring man found shot, killed in Temple Hills

As of Monday, Prince George’s County police have investigated 62 homicides this year.

It was not immediately clear whether Strowbridge has an attorney.

Loading...