A driver was killed in a two-car crash Sunday near Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, Montgomery County police said. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was fatally injured in North Bethesda at the intersection of Josiah Henson Parkway and a ramp from Rockville Pike, police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Powell’s car was coming from the ramp from northbound Rockville Pike and another car was going east on Josiah Henson when they collided about 4:15 p.m., police said.

Powell died after being taken to a hospital, they said.

The reasons for the collision were still under investigation, police said Monday.

Josiah Henson Parkway had been Montrose Parkway until it was renamed this year.

Henson was a 19th-century Methodist preacher who became an abolitionist after escaping enslavement in what is now North Bethesda.

