Man is arrested in Jamaica in Georgetown death, D.C. police say

A man was arrested Tuesday on the Caribbean island of Jamaica in connection with a homicide earlier this year in the Georgetown neighborhood of Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said. Ranje Reynolds, 24, of Beltsville, Md., was arrested in Kingston, Jamaica, by the U.S. Marshals Service on a D.C. Superior Court warrant in the death of Tarek Boothe, 27, of Alexandria, the D.C. police said.

Boothe was found Jan. 31, 2022, in the 3200 block of M Street NW suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He died at a hospital, they said.

Shortly after the shooting, D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III said police thought the victim may have been targeted. However, as of the next day, no motive had been given.

The site of the shooting was just west of the intersection of M Street and Wisconsin Avenue, one of the most prominent in Georgetown and the District.

Even with an increase in the number of homicides in the city in recent years, killings in Georgetown are rare. In addition, few of the arrests made in connection with killings anywhere in the city are made outside the borders of the United States.

Reynolds is to be extradited and returned to Washington, the police said.

No information was available late Tuesday about what led authorities to Jamaica. However, in an announcement of the arrest, the D.C. police thanked the Marshals Service and also thanked the public for “numerous tips.”

