Authorities said a 68-year-old woman has died after a crash that happened earlier this month in Montgomery County.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on Aug. 5 near Randolph Road and Hawkesbury Lane in the Colesville area.

Montgomery County police said an initial investigation found that Gity Karamouz of Silver Spring was trying to turn left in a Nissan Altima from eastbound Randolph Road into a parking lot in the 500 block when a Honda Civic that was going west on Randolph collided with her.