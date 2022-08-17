D.C. police probe death of international businessman critical of Putin

Placeholder while article actions load

A businessman who had been critical of Russian president Vladimir Putin died Sunday after police received a call about a jumper on a building in Northwest Washington. Authorities said they don’t suspect foul play. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dan K. Rapoport, an international investment banker, was found outside an apartment building at 2400 M Street NW, according to a police report. He had $2,620 in cash, a Florida drivers’ license and a cracked cellphone, among other belongings, according to the report.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Because of his global ties and his outspoken views on Putin, Rapoport’s death has generated international interest — even though police have not alleged any wrongdoing. His wife, Alyona Rapoport, said in a Facebook message, “I am heartbroken to share that my husband, Dan Kaplun Rapoport, passed away on Sunday, August 14th. Our daughter and I ask that you respect our privacy while we process and grieve during this extremely difficult time.”

Advertisement

In a 2017 article, the New York Times quoted an aide to Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, who described Rapoport as a successful businessman in Moscow who invested in Soho Rooms, an exclusive nightclub in the city. The aide said Rapoport had been a supporter of Navalny since 2010 and had recently relocated from D.C. to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Rapoport’s Facebook page shows he voiced support for Ukraine and criticized Putin.

Rapoport’s company, Rapoport Capital, is based in D.C., according to its website. The website described Rapport as “directly involved in deal flow valued at over $8 billion including start-ups, private placements, IPO’s, buybacks, and other financial transactions.” The company was founded in 2012.

The Times reported in 2017 that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had moved into a home previously owned by Rapoport, who was born in Latvia.

Bill Browder, a businessman and an outspoken Putin critic, said on Twitter Wednesday that Rapoport’s death was “very upsetting news.” He said Rapoport was “one of the first Moscow based financiers I knew who publicly supported” Navalny.

GiftOutline Gift Article