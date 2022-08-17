Two men charged in fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro area

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting in the Upper Marlboro area Sunday, Prince George’s County police said.

Demarco Bethea, 19, of Suitland, and Montaz Norman, 20, of Temple Hills, are both charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of 21-year-old Tyren Spry, of Cheltenham, police said. They are being held without bond at the county jail.