Two men charged in fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro area

The shooting occurred during a robbery, according to Prince George’s County police

August 17, 2022 at 5:27 p.m. EDT
Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting in the Upper Marlboro area Sunday, Prince George’s County police said.

Demarco Bethea, 19, of Suitland, and Montaz Norman, 20, of Temple Hills, are both charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of 21-year-old Tyren Spry, of Cheltenham, police said. They are being held without bond at the county jail.

Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in unincorporated Upper Marlboro, police said. When they arrived, they found Spry in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police allege the suspects shot Spry during a robbery, according to an initial investigation.

Five people were killed in homicides in the county between Friday and Sunday.

It was not immediately clear whether either Bethea or Norman has an attorney.

