After decades helping victims’ families, the system left her disillusioned

For nearly 40 years, Marcia Rinker sat with victims of violent crimes and their families on the hardened benches in courtrooms around the D.C. region. She held their hands. Prayed with them. Provided tissues or an Irish worry stone when the proceedings became too much. She walked them through throngs of sometimes angry supporters of the accused. Through the years, as a crime victims’ advocate for the U.S. attorney’s office in the District, she helped thousands of grieving families navigate the bureaucracy of the court system and gave them step-by-step updates of how their cases were progressing.

Then, late last year, the spirited Rinker — known as Marcey around D.C. Superior Court — had enough.

During the two prior years, Rinker was tasked with tracking down and telephoning families who had loved ones killed as far back as the 1990s to tell them that a judge was considering ordering the release of the convicted killers.

The work was grueling, and voluminous. Citing health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, defense attorneys flooded D.C. judges with early-release petitions. A separate law allowed for early release of inmates who were convicted of violent crimes when they were 24 or younger.

Rinker — who had grown used to inmates serving at least 85 percent of their sentences before becoming eligible for parole — realized the system that she trusted to provide justice for victims of violent crime had changed. So in December, just shy of her 69th birthday, she retired.

“My phone calls took these families right back to day one, back to the place of terror and horror to what happened to their family,” Rinker said. “It wasn’t just a lot of work. It was having to revisit that pain with these families and tell them that their case is coming back.”

‘No longer truth in sentencing’

Rinker had a courtside seat to some of the most horrific and violent crimes in the nation’s capital. She also watched criminal justice evolve.

When the city council last year expanded the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act, or IRAA, it was something of a turning point for Rinker. The law allows prison inmates who were 24 or younger at the time of their crimes — and who have been incarcerated for at least 15 years — to have a judge review their records to consider early release.

From 2016, when the original law was passed, to July, more than 100 inmates were released, according to recent U.S. attorney’s office data. The move, part of the city’s justice reform initiative, allows inmates who committed crimes during their youth to show that they have matured and are no longer a threat to society. Prosecutors have opposed the legislation. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) have argued that fears about the law are “overblown and unfounded.”

For Rinker, the changes represented something else. “It meant there was no longer truth in sentencing for my families,” she said.

In 2019, Rinker phoned Carla Dyer to tell her that one of the men convicted in the 1997 kidnapping and fatal shooting of her 12-year-old son Darryl Hall had petitioned a judge for early release via IRAA.

The two women talked on the phone for hours, Dyer remembered. “Marcey was really upset about that. I just didn’t trust anybody no more. But she broke it down to me,” she said.

Jovan James was 17 when he was charged as an adult in the slaying of Dyer’s son. James was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. A judge ordered him released after 22.

“After all these years, he gets to go home and see his family,” Dyer said. “That’s not fair. And Marcey said she agreed with me. She told me she couldn’t imagine how I felt, but that she would be there for me. And she was.”

James’s public defender did not return calls for comment.

‘Tough and fearless’

The daughter of Adelphi, Md., interior decorators and painters, Rinker majored in psychology at the University of Maryland and earned her master’s degree from Vermont College in criminal investigative psychology. Before joining the District’s U.S. attorney’s office, she spent 16 years as a domestic violence victims’ advocate in Montgomery County, where she helped create an intake center for battered women. When she was hired in D.C., she was one of two victim witness coordinators; the office now has 16.

While most prosecutors and defense attorneys often keep their court calendars on their iPhones or Androids, Rinker would pull a large paper calendar from her shoulder bag, scribbling information about upcoming hearings as she meticulously recorded the day’s events.

Prosecutors and judges recalled her compassion, while still serving as a dogged fighter with an uncanny memory.

“My job is not as difficult as Marcey’s,” said David Gorman, head of homicide for the U.S. attorney’s office. “The amount of personal pain she has to hear about, hearing the personal loss that a family member or individual has been dealing with, is worse than what any other lawyer is going to hear.”

Eric H. Holder Jr. — who was the U.S. attorney in D.C. when Rinker was brought on, and who later went on to become U.S. attorney general — recalled how federal prosecutors in his office were often so focused on securing convictions that they spent little time tending to the victims’ families.

“She was a Godsend,” Holder said of Rinker. “You could just tell that she was somebody who cared deeply about the people she was working with. It was the perfect job given her DNA.”

Holder said Rinker — unlike other advocates in the office — would interject her thoughts on behalf of the families in strategy meetings, anticipating any financial or housing needs, as well as the impact of trauma and grief.

“She set the bar for what good witness advocacy is and what a good program should be,” he said. “She was very caring. But tough and fearless.”

One of Rinker’s most challenging cases was in 2010 following a series of slayings that culminated in one of the deadliest shootings in the nation’s capital, known as the South Capitol Street massacre. Nine people were shot, and three died, when a packed minivan of gunmen armed with an AK-47-style rifle drove down the Southeast Washington street, shooting at a group of people gathered on a sidewalk after the funeral of their friend, 20-year-old friend Jordan Howe. Howe had been killed eight days earlier by the same men.

During one of the first court hearings in the case, Rinker sat next to Norman Williams, Howe’s father. As the suspected shooters were escorted into the courtroom, Williams — a 6-foot tall, 286-pound former college linebacker — grabbed the back of the seat in front of him and began rocking back and forth and exhaling loudly. Three federal marshals rushed over to grab Williams and usher him out the courtroom.

The 5-foot, 5-inch, 120-pound Rinker jumped from her seat with her arm extended and stepped between the marshals and Williams.

“I got him. He’s going to be okay. He just needs a minute,” she told the marshals.

“He was in so much pain. And he had every right to that pain. But the marshals didn’t care,” Rinker recalled. “I told him: ‘You can’t keep doing this. I know you’re angry and I know why you are angry and you have justified anger. But you have to control this otherwise they will kick you out.’”

Williams said Rinker earned his trust. “During that time of our pain, she was there. She listened. She even cried with us,” he said. “Most people operate for money. It’s their job and it’s over at 5 p.m. But she was there night and day and weekends, taking or returning our calls.”

‘The only White family member we have’

With her large, golden blonde curls sitting on top of her small frame, Rinker is one of the most recognizable figures inside and outside the courthouse. At homicide victims’ funerals, hers is often the only White face in the pews. She also is often the only White person sitting with Black families in courtrooms in D.C., where African Americans make up the majority of violent crime victims.

Barry Campbell was counseled by Rinker when his daughter Latisha Frazier was murdered in 2010. Campbell, who is Black, said families drowning in grief want honest answers and assurances; the race of the person providing that information is unimportant. “Marcey quickly became part of our family,” he said. “The only White family member we have.”

A divorced mother of two, Rinker is a grandmother of five. Two of her grandsons, ages 18 and 24, are biracial and identify as Black. She said she sometimes feared for their safety. “Few people know that I see my grandsons’ faces in many of these victims,” she said.

Rinker said the grieving families she worked with often struggled to find a satisfying answer to an elusive question: “Why?”

“We don’t always understand why anything happens,” she said. “But what you can do is to make sure that your loved one didn’t die in vain. Part of getting through grief, is finding purpose.” She said she worked with families to establish foundations in their love ones’ names, organize peace marches or even fight for legislative changes.

In 2017, 31-year-old Paula Renee Coles was fatally stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, Larry Fearn, as she held their infant son. After Fearn was sentenced, Rinker whispered to Annquinette Coles, Paula’s mother, “I think I can use you to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Coles recalled.

Rinker, Coles and a prosecutor responsible for the city’s legislative issues worked on a new initiative closing a loophole in D.C. law so that a person on supervised release and subject to a stay-away order could be rearrested and charged immediately if they violated the order.

The proposed law, which D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser endorsed last year, is expected to be voted on later this fall, a city council spokesperson said.

“It’s such a relief knowing this could help someone who was in my daughter’s position,” Annquinette Coles said.

Rinker, who spent 24 years in the D.C. office, says now that she is retired, she is most concerned about how her former colleagues can handle the backlog of homicide cases that were stalled by the pandemic, while at the same time dealing with the onslaught of new cases gripping the city each week. The pandemic, she said, generally pushed back cases about a year.

As cases age, witnesses may become more difficult to locate, or their memories fade. Many prosecutors, Rinker said, try to identify cases where they can offer plea deals, then move to the next case. “They want to make plea offers with whatever cases they can,” Rinker said. But such pleas, she said, can be “crushing” to families. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

Rinker said she still plans on attending court proceedings for those cases that were originally assigned to her.

“You cannot do this work for 40 years and just walk out the door. I carry these families with me. This was never a job for me. This was a calling. A mission,” she said. “It was for me a way to reach out to these families who needed help in a way that I thought they needed. When you are with someone during the darkest days of their life, they remember you.”

Monika Mathur contributed to this report.

