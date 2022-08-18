15-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at ‘Moechella’ event

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged Thursday in the killing of another 15-year-old who was fatally shot at a festival in the U Street area in June.
Chase was killed as police were attempting to shut down the “Moechella” festival on Juneteenth. The event was meant to elevate Black culture and protest gentrification of an area once known as “Black Broadway.” A police officer and two other adults were struck and wounded in the shooting, which occurred in the 2000 block of 14th street NW.
Police previously said they did not know what motivated the shooting or whether Chase and the others with him were targeted.
Police said Thursday they did not have an update on the motive. The case is still under investigation.