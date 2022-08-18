15-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at ‘Moechella’ event

Police did not name the boy who was arrested. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the slaying of 15-year-old Chase Poole.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged Thursday in the killing of another 15-year-old who was fatally shot at a festival in the U Street area in June.

Chase was killed as police were attempting to shut down the “Moechella” festival on Juneteenth. The event was meant to elevate Black culture and protest gentrification of an area once known as “Black Broadway.” A police officer and two other adults were struck and wounded in the shooting, which occurred in the 2000 block of 14th street NW.