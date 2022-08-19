‘Neighborhood beef’ behind fatal shooting of teen at ‘Moechella’, judge says

Gift Article Share

A 15-year-old fatally shot during the Moechella music festival on 14th and U streets earlier this summer was killed in a “neighborhood beef,” according to a D.C. Superior Court judge who ordered the teen suspected in the shooting to remain detained by the city’s Department’s Youth and Rehabilitation Services. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The order from Judge Darlene M. Soltys came Friday after she heard nearly an hour of testimony from a D.C. police detective investigating the killing of 15-year-old Chase Poole.

The hearing was the first time a potential motive was revealed publicly in the shooting that stunned the city and left three others wounded in June.

The Washington Post was permitted to watch the court proceeding on the condition that the identity of the teenage suspect, who prosecutors charged as a juvenile in the murder, was not revealed. The Post does not generally identify juvenile suspects in criminal cases.

The teen suspect’s parents and older sister sat in the front row of the courtroom as he sat at a table next to his attorney and across from the judge and prosecutor. The teen’s attorney, Lydia Wade, entered a plea of not guilty, or not involved, on behalf of her client.

Prosecutors charged the teen, also 15 and of Northeast Washington, with multiple offenses, including first- and second-degree murder while armed, illegal possession of a weapon and multiple assault charges. A police officer was shot in the leg and two other adults were also injured that night.

The June 19 day-long festival drew thousands of people to the popular neighborhood in Northwest Washington. The music celebration was billed as a peaceful demonstration to elevate Black American culture and protest gentrification during the Juneteenth celebration.

As music-loving crowds continued to grow, with people dancing in the streets and sidewalks to music blaring that summer Sunday afternoon, police began trying to shut down the festival about 8:30 p.m., arresting one person for possessing a BB gun. Then, about 8:48 p.m. gunshots were fired. Surveillance video footage captured a person with his hands and arms extended, shooting into the crowd and sending revelers scrambling.

D.C. Police Detective Gabriel Truby testified that four 9-millimeter shell casings were found at the scene. Chase, whose body was found lying over a concrete slab on a nearby Metro bus island at 14th and U streets, was struck once in the upper body by one of the bullets, Truby said. The seventh-grader died later that evening at a hospital.

For nearly two months, police had been searching for the shooter who Truby said investigators identified from security footage that captured the incident. Truby testified that after the suspect was seen shooting the gun, another video captured the same person tucking the gun in his waistband before running up to 14th and V streets.

Truby said detectives were able to identify the teenager as the suspected shooter by his clothing and hairstyle. The shooter was wearing a black hoodie with the word “NASA” written on a sleeve and across the chest. The shooter was also wearing Nike Air Jordan 5 sneakers and had dreadlocks that extended to his ear. Detectives used footage from several surveillance cameras as well as the body-camera footage of one officer who was nearby when the shooting occurred to identify the suspected shooter. Trudy said police then showed the video clip of the teen to two individuals who both identified the teen as the suspect.

Truby also testified that days after the shooting, the suspect tried to trade a gun on Instagram and was holding a gun that looked similar to the type of firearm used in the shooting. And about a week after the shooting, Truby testified, the suspect was in a local music video wearing the same hoodie and sneakers seen on the gunman at the time of the shooting.

But Wade argued the detective did not provide any photographs or videos that showed her client involved in the shooting. Wade said witnesses who identified her client only identified him as the person in the video and photograph attending the festival, not any videos of him shooting at the concert.

Wade also argued there were no eyewitnesses or DNA linking her client to the shooting. Wade pointed out that based on Truby’s testimony, police officers chased down and grabbed another person who they initially believed was the gunman minutes after the shooting. But Truby said that person was not the shooter and was never charged.

Prosecutor Jeanine Howard argued the teenager was a danger to the community and had drastically cut his hair to alter his appearance during the time police were searching for him.

The judge determined there was enough evidence to hold the teenager in a youth detention center until trial.

“I have evidence,” Soltys said, “to believe this person killed a 15-year-old kid and wounded three other people in the middle of a music festival in the middle of our city. I have no choice but to order detention to protect the community.”

