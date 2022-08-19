D.C. to resume scheduling second doses of monkeypox vaccine

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The District on Saturday will resume giving second doses of the two-dose monkeypox vaccine regimen by using an intradermal injection technique that will stretch limited supplies of the vaccine. The city will also begin administering first doses using this technique, which uses less vaccine than the previous method, at its Friday walk-up clinics and clinics held by partner agencies that already have relationships with clients who may be at risk for monkeypox.

Vaccinations offered through the new intradermal strategy “elicit a similar immune response and provide the same level of protection as the previous administration technique, while allowing for additional doses of vaccine to be made available,” D.C. Health officials said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Public health officials previously announced plans to give first doses only as a strategy to blanket the at-risk community with some protection, critical considering the city’s status as a hot spot with more cases per capita than any state. The city now has 350 cases of monkeypox as of Wednesday.

But the federal government this week said a single dose could be turned into five when injected intradermally, between the layers of skin rather than below the skin, allowing more people to get vaccinated with a limited supply.

Starting Saturday, residents who are eligible for a second dose will receive invitations from the District to make appointments.

The D.C. Department of Health this week began publishing monkeypox data online, including case counts and demographic information about who is testing positive and who is seeking the vaccine. There has been a disparity between the number of Black men testing positive and the number getting vaccinated, which is one data point that prompted D.C. to change vaccination eligibility criteria.

Instead of limiting vaccines to the most at-risk — gay and bisexual men who had recently had multiple sexual partners — the agency expanded eligibility to people of any sexual orientation or gender who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks.

