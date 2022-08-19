Life sentence for ISIS ‘Beatle’ who tortured, ransomed U.S. hostages

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Islamic State militant who was one of the ringleaders torturing international hostages, demanding ransom payments from their families and broadcasting videotaped executions to the world was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight U.S. prosecutors said El Shafee Elsheikh was one of the three “ISIS Beatles,” a group of masked terrorists known for their British accents and brutal executions of journalists and humanitarian-relief workers during the Islamic State’s rise in Syria. The Justice Department described Elsheikh as “the most notorious ISIS member to face a jury trial in the United States.”

A jury convicted Elsheikh, now 34, in April of conspiracy charges in the kidnapping and murder of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and humanitarian workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller, as well as terrorism charges in the deaths of British and Japanese hostages.

Alexanda Kotey, another member of the group who was captured with Elsheikh in 2018, pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced this year to life in prison. The third member of the “Beatles,” Mohammed Emwazi, who was the masked executioner on the Islamic State’s brutal propaganda videos, was killed in a U.S. airstrike in 2015.

At trial, Elsheikh’s defense team had denied that he was a member of the “Beatles” or that he had any role in the torture and execution of hostages, calling him a “simple ISIS fighter.” But Elsheikh had given a series of interviews to journalists detailing his role in seeking ransoms from the families of Western hostages captured during the Syrian civil war, beating the prisoners and demanding personal information.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III called Elsheikh’s and Kotey’s conduct “horrific, barbaric, brutal, callous — and of course, criminal.” He sentenced Elsheikh to eight concurrent life sentences.

Defense attorneys called Elsheikh a “model prisoner” since he was taken into U.S. custody and requested that the judge recommend against placing him in the Supermax federal prison in Florence, Colo., where inmates are held in isolation and allowed only one hour of activity per day. The judge declined and said the Federal Bureau of Prisons would decide where to place Elsheikh.

Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, told Elsheikh at the hearing: “James would want you to know that you did not win.”

Noting that it was the eighth anniversary of her son’s beheading, Diane Foley said through tears that her son’s example of service and compassion lived on in his family and supporters worldwide.

“James Wright Foley lives on,” she told Elsheikh.

This developing story will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article