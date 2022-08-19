The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

71-year-old killed was not intended target of shooting in Lanham, police say

Police said the woman was the passenger in a car during a shooting between two other cars.

By
August 19, 2022 at 4:14 p.m. EDT
(iStock)

A 71-year-old woman who was killed in Lanham on Thursday evening was not the intended target of gunfire between two vehicles, Prince George’s County police said.

Patrol officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway for a shooting a little after 9 p.m., according to police.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Officers soon learned that Deborah Armstrong, a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Armstrong, of Bladensburg, was later pronounced dead.

Two men slain in Prince George’s in Sunday shootings

A Prince George’s police spokesperson said Armstrong was the only person hit in the shooting.

Detectives are trying to find suspects and determine a motive.

Efforts to reach Armstrong’s family Friday afternoon were not immediately successful.

Loading...