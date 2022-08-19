Family of slain library police officer demands accountability

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Standing across the street from the library where their 25-year-old daughter, sister and mother was killed three weeks ago, family members of late library police officer Maurica Manyan criticized the D.C. government for its role in her death and vowed to fight until each person involved in the incident is “held responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

“It’s tragic we have to be here, but I had to come support my family,” said her brother, Radcliffe Manyan, voice shaking. “I can’t really talk too much.”

Manyan was fatally shot Aug. 4 during training to become a full-fledged library police officer. The incident occurred at the end of a training session at the Anacostia neighborhood library, when the class was posing for a photo and Manyan had paused to fix her hair and take off her face mask, according to charging documents. At that point, retired D.C. police lieutenant Jesse Porter walked out of the photo line, picked up his handgun, and shot her in the chest, according to the documents. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Manyan’s attorneys and family blamed District officials for allowing Porter into the library with a loaded gun, which they said was not necessary for the training. They said they are investigating which policies and procedures were violated and by whom.

Hours after Manyan was killed, the D.C. library’s public safety director submitted his resignation. George Williams, the library spokesman, declined to provide Douglass Morency’s resignation letter — calling it a personnel document. D.C. officials declined to comment Friday, citing an ongoing investigation.

Morency on Friday said his “resignation had absolutely nothing to do with this tragic incident.” He said he accepted a job offer at another organization on July 28, and was out of the country on a preapproved vacation at the time of the incident. Morency said he learned of the shooting “via text messages from friends” on Friday, the day after he submitted his resignation.

On Friday, Manyan’s legal team said they are trying to “get our hands on the communications surrounding that resignation,” which she suggested was forced. They have not yet filed a lawsuit.

Witnesses interviewed by police said Porter meant to be playful and thought he picked up his training gun and not a live firearm, according to charging documents. But Manyan’s family and legal counsel said Friday that they believe the shooting was a result of more than a joke gone tragically wrong.

“We want to make it very clear that we are taking the position that this is not an accident,” said Chelsea Lewis, an attorney representing the family.

Lewis condemned a judge for releasing Porter on home detention soon after the incident, saying the retired lieutenant was receiving “white-glove treatment.” Porter, 58, left the D.C. police force in 2020 after about three decades. Library officials said they hired Porter’s private company — Porter Consulting and Expert Tactical Training — to train the library police. His attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Manyan will be laid to rest Saturday. It is unclear if her son, Damauri, knows that she’s gone.

On Thursday, Damauri saw a picture of his mom and asked his grandma, Sherene Manyan, if he could send her a text.

“I need to tell you something,” Sherene Manyan recalled saying to the 4-year-old, taking away the phone.

He looked at her, eyes wide. “No, no, no,” he replied.

Sherene Manyan obliged and stayed quiet.

On Friday, Damauri clutched a framed picture of his “Maur Maur,” cradling it like a baby. His shirt read “Mom’s Little Man.”

