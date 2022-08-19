Shots fired near National Mall in D.C.; no injuries reported

Shots were fired early Friday morning near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., authorities said.
Officials with the Park police said they detained one juvenile “found to be in possession of a firearm” and two adults, according to an emailed statement. In the statement, police said “there is no ongoing threat to the public.”
The names of those who were detained were immediately not released.
The incident closed part of Constitution Avenue NW between 15th and 18th streets NW for some time. Officials said the incident remains under investigation.