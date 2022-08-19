The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Shots fired near National Mall in D.C.; no injuries reported

By
August 19, 2022 at 7:19 a.m. EDT

Shots were fired early Friday morning near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

Police said no one was hurt and three people, including a juvenile, were detained.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

U.S. Park Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Constitution Avenue NW. Police received “reports of gun shots,” and officers found three vehicles that had been struck with gunfire. No one was in the vehicles at the time.

Officials with the Park police said they detained one juvenile “found to be in possession of a firearm” and two adults, according to an emailed statement. In the statement, police said “there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

The names of those who were detained were immediately not released.

The incident closed part of Constitution Avenue NW between 15th and 18th streets NW for some time. Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Loading...