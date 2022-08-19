A security officer is shot in the leg near St. Elizabeths Hospital

Authorities said a security officer was shot in the leg late Thursday near St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast and that a suspect was caught after he fled and hid in a maintenance room of a Metro stop.
He got out of a vehicle and allegedly fired shots, police said, striking a security officer before fleeing. Officers found the suspect hiding in a maintenance room at the Congress Heights Metro stop. A firearm was found, and he was arrested, police said. The suspect was later identified as Lynville Porter Jr., 39, of Southeast Washington. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said the security officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation.