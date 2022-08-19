The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
A security officer is shot in the leg near St. Elizabeths Hospital

Suspect caught after hiding in a Metro station maintenance room, according to police

August 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Police say a security officer who was shot in the leg near St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast D.C. is in stable condition. (iStock)

Authorities said a security officer was shot in the leg late Thursday near St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast and that a suspect was caught after he fled and hid in a maintenance room of a Metro stop.

A spokesman for D.C. police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue SE when a man pulled up to a security gate at the campus and was “acting erratically.”

He got out of a vehicle and allegedly fired shots, police said, striking a security officer before fleeing. Officers found the suspect hiding in a maintenance room at the Congress Heights Metro stop. A firearm was found, and he was arrested, police said. The suspect was later identified as Lynville Porter Jr., 39, of Southeast Washington. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the security officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

