A security officer is shot in the leg near St. Elizabeths Hospital

A spokesman for D.C. police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue SE when a man pulled up to a security gate at the campus and was “acting erratically.”

Authorities said a security officer was shot in the leg late Thursday near St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast and that a suspect was caught after he fled and hid in a maintenance room of a Metro stop.

He got out of a vehicle and allegedly fired shots, police said, striking a security officer before fleeing. Officers found the suspect hiding in a maintenance room at the Congress Heights Metro stop. A firearm was found, and he was arrested, police said. The suspect was later identified as Lynville Porter Jr., 39, of Southeast Washington. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.