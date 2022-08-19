Youngkin seeks nearly $400M in tax cuts, takes swipes at Washington

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin vowed on Friday to give Virginians nearly $400 million in additional tax relief, with the potential 2024 presidential candidate contrasting his state’s strong financial position with what he described as Washington’s failures to budget responsibly and rein in inflation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In an address to legislative money committees, Youngkin (R) reported that the state wrapped up its fiscal year on June 30 with a $3.2 billion cash surplus — something he attributed to over-taxation imposed by his Democratic predecessors and efficiencies he has brought to state government.

While some of that money was anticipated and already spoken for in the current budget — for uses ranging from a highway widening project to a rainy-day fund deposit — Youngkin said he plans to set aside $397 million of it for unspecified tax cuts.

That would be on top of the $4 billion in tax cuts included in the two-year budget that took effect July 1.

“It’s not our money. It belongs to the hard-working taxpayers of Virginia,” Youngkin said in a 25-minute speech in which he frequently knocked national leaders for “recklessly” running deficits and stoking “skyrocketing inflation.”

Youngkin said he intends to assign the $397 million to a “taxpayer relief” fund when he proposes adjustments to the current budget in December. The General Assembly will take up his plan in the session that begins in January.

Legislators from both parties who gathered for the governor’s remarks shared his upbeat assessment of the state’s finances, with Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax) calling the financial report “the best I’ve heard in my 30 years” in the legislature.

But she thought it “premature” to promise tax cuts nearly six months before the General Assembly starts tinkering with the two-year budget approved earlier this year.

“We’re in such unsettled waters,” she told reporters. “Hopefully we’ll be able to do some tax relief, but it’s not necessarily in the bag and I wouldn’t want people to get their hopes up.”

In remarks to reporters after his speech, Youngkin stood by his recent criticism of the Department of Justice and FBI for its search of former president Donald Trump’s home, where federal agents seized sets of classified documents.

Youngkin had noted in his speech that the state budget boosted law enforcement spending by $400 million, saying “Demeaning police is no way forward. In Virginia, we support our law enforcement officers.”

A reporter asked Youngkin if that support extended to the FBI and Justice Department given his tweet in the aftermath of the search that said: “Selective, politically motivated actions have no place in our democracy.”

Youngkin replied that he thought Attorney General Merrick Garland had taken “a very inconsistent approach to his job,” suggesting that he had given a pass to protesters outside Supreme Court justices’ homes.

Youngkin sidestepped a question about one of his appointees to the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors, Bert Ellis. The Cavalier Daily reported this week that as a student at U-Va. in the 1970s, Ellis helped bring William B. Shockley, a scientist who claimed Black people were genetically inferior to White people, to campus for a debate.

Youngkin said he had not seen the reporting but seemed to suggest that it was unfair to judge the 1970s controversy by today’s standards. He noted that the reporting on Ellis been done by “the same newspaper that wants to remove Thomas Jefferson in all regards from the University of Virginia.”

“I think we’ve got to get past this,” he said. “I think the reality is that we had Founding Fathers in this nation that were imperfect.”

Ellis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In his address to lawmakers, Youngkin saved his swipes for Washington and painted a rosy picture of bipartisan relations in the state Capitol, despite early clashes with Democrats.

“I am confident that when we put politics aside and forget about who gets the credit, we will once again get this done together,” he said.

At least a few legislators from both parties rolled their eyes at Youngkin’s references to Washington, seeing them as further evidence that the governor who assumed his first elective office just seven months ago is exploring a run for president.

A former private equity executive who poured $20 million of his personal fortune into last year’s race, Youngkin vaulted from political unknown to oft-mentioned 2024 contender after winning seemingly blue Virginia.

He has been publicly coy about his intentions but has been meeting with Republican megadonors and making out-of-state political appearances.

“I don’t know why he feels the need to blame Washington, D.C. to give a report about the state economy going well,” Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) said after the speech. “We have Washington to thank for helping weather the storm of the pandemic and the reason that our state is in such good financial shape, in part, is due to the [pandemic] aid from the federal government.”

Youngkin said the $3.2 billion surplus was the result of $2 billion in “unplanned” revenue and $1.2 billion in unspent appropriations.

The state has known for months that revenue would exceed the conservative forecasts made in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Youngkin noted that the state budget already counts on much of that money.

Youngkin told reporters he was not sure what types of taxes he planned to reduce. He also clarified that he would not seek to implement all $397 million in tax breaks in the current budget cycle, saying, “Some of that tax reduction will take place over time.”

“This $400 million is a down payment,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Thomas K. Norment (R-James City) said he’d support putting some money aside in a tax relief fund, but spoke of that money almost as an extension of the state’s rainy day fund, noting that the legislature would have “some control” over how it would be used.

“I’ve just been here long enough where I have been through this cycle where we think things are running robust and then we hit 2018 or, you know, 2008 or 2009,” he said, referring to previous downturns. “When we hit that downturn, all of a sudden these revenues drop off for whatever reason, it is going to be a great comfort that we have those resources.”

Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, agreed with the goal — and the notion that legislators could shift gears if need be.

“It’s a wonderful place to park $400 million,” he said. “It kind of sets the tone for what we may be looking at going forward.”

